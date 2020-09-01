Posted: Sep 01, 2020 2:37 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2020 2:37 PM

Garrett Giles

The 10th Anniversary of Harley Party hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville will be held online this year.

You can still buy t-shirts, bid in the online auction, and buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2020 Harley Davidson. Raffle tickets are $25. You can purchase your tickets and t-shirts when you go to bvilleharleyparty.org.

The Harley Party will be held on Saturday, Sept 19th from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. The online auction will open on Monday, Sept. 14th at noon. The auction will close at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19th. The reverse raffle will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 19th.