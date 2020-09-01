Posted: Sep 01, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2020 10:26 AM

Garrett Giles

Native Color at Unity Square” is coming to the Tower Center at Unity Square project in downtown Bartlesville, and the artist, Amie Jacobsen, has started her work on the project.

The enthusiasm Bartians have for the Tower Center at Unity Square project, the area, the Community Center, and the Price Tower Arts Center is what matters to Jacobsen. In Jacobsen's view, it is neat to be a part of something that is so meaningful for the community. As Jacobsen said, if it's not meaningful to the community, “why do it?”

In May, the Bartlesville City Council awarded a commission to Amie Jacobsen of Amie Jacobsen Art and Design. Jacobsen said “Native Color at Unity Square” consists of nine stainless steel and cast glass Indian Blanket flowers that are eight to 11.5-feet tall. Three bees will be crafted to “buzz” above the flowers. The feature will also include interactive water jet sprinklers for water play around the flowers in the summer months.

You can watch a time-lapse video Jacobsen made on Monday of her designing the flower centers for the petals below. Jacobsen said the hope is to have the design installed at the Tower Center at Unity Square by early fall.

