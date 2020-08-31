Posted: Aug 31, 2020 3:02 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2020 3:07 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners considered a resolution to authorize an application for financial assistance from the Rural Economic Action Plan Fund and application for the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department on Monday morning.

Representing the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department was Charles Cunningham. District One Commissioner Mitch Antle said the fire department was seeking to purchase a used fire truck and water tank. He said $30,000 worth of Rural Economic Development Action Plan funding was requested for the truck and water tank for the fire department.

The Washington County Commissioners would unanimously approve the item.