Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 11:22 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2020 11:34 AM
Conoco Phillips Donates Backpack Sprayers to BPS
The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation has received two backpack sprayers and disinfectant solution from ConocoPhillips so Bartlesville Public Schools can keep its facilities department stocked with the materials they need to keep each school site clean.
This donation comes after ConocoPhillips donated 10,000 disposable masks to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation ahead of the school year in July. The donation supported Bartlesville Public Schools and their efforts to safely reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, Aug. 13th.
Before school started, Blair Ellis, the Executive Director for the BPS Foundation, talked about the importance of getting personal protective equipment for students over the course of the summer while kids were at home. She said the Bartlesville Public Schools District was being conscientious and was exercising caution to be prepared for any and every scenario they might face when school starts.
Bartlesville Public Schools continues to excercise caution in order to be prepared for any and every scenario surrounding COVID-19 during the current school year. Having additional support from ConocoPhillips certainly helps their cause.
The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation thanked ConocoPhillips for helping them keep their schools safe and students healthy. The ConocoPhillips team also took the time to share advice about tracking consumption of COVID-related supplies. The Foundation also thanked ConocoPhillips for the knowledge and the reminder that we are all in this together.
