Posted: Aug 28, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2020 10:44 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 710 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the State on Friday.

One of the eight COVID-19 related deaths occurred in Tulsa County. The OSDH reported a slight increase in coronavirus hospitalizations as there are now 559 people hospitalized with the virus in Oklahoma. 576 people were listed as recovered by the OSDH.

Locally, Washington County is reporting 58 active cases. Osage County is listing 49 active cases, and Nowata County listing 25 active cases.

