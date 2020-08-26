Posted: Aug 26, 2020 9:38 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2020 9:41 AM

Garrett Giles

A recommendation to the Bartlesville City Council for the allocation of $50,000 in financial assistance from the Economic Development Fund to KC Welding was approved by the Bartlesville Development Authority on Wednesday.

BDA President David Wood said he started working with KC Welding over a year ago with BDA’s Vice President Jared Patton. He said it was KC Welding's desire to expand their facility with an additional 9,000 square-feet. One of the major items there was to move an electrical transformer so that it wouldn't be in the middle of their shop floor.

The $50,000 in financial assistance to KC Welding would be for the purchase of a Tsugami Turning Center (machining equipment). This would allow precision machining work currently outsourced in Wisconsin to be performed in Bartlesville.

The item now heads to the Bartlesville City Council for discussion and possible approval.