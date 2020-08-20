Posted: Aug 20, 2020 10:47 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 10:47 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an additional 746 coronavirus cases, this according to the latest situation update. Ten more deaths across the state are being reported, none locally.

Washington County is currently reporting 85 active cases at this time. Osage County is reporting 162 active cases, this comes after more than 100 cases were reported at the Dick Conner Correctional Facility in Hominy over the weekend. Meanwhile, Nowata County is currently at 12 active cases.

There are currently 564 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus. The COVID-19 alert map will be available in tomorrow’s Oklahoma State Department of Health Report.