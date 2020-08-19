Posted: Aug 19, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2020 3:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville High School will be closed to students on Thursday, August 20th so that a deep clean can be completed.

The students will be in Distance Learning on Thursday as well as on Friday. A districtwide Distance Learning day was already scheduled to take place on Friday. No other schools in the Bartlesville Public School District will be closed on Thursday.

In a letter to parents, Bartlesville Public Schools had the following to say:

"When a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the district's contact tracing process identifies the person's infectious period, areas that need deep cleaning, and close contacts on campus who will need to quarantine. Sometimes the timing is such that deep cleaning of essential areas, such as lunch facilities, cannot be completed before the next school day. Bartlesville High School will require deep cleaning of some essential areas into Thursday, August 20th.

The entire high school campus will be closed to STUDENTS on Thursday, August 20th.

All BARTLESVILLE HIGH SCHOOL and BRUIN ACADEMY students should engage in Distance Learning, when feasible, on both Thursday as well as on the previously scheduled districtwide Distance Learning day of Friday, August 21st.

Teachers will still be on campus both Thursday and Friday to remotely facilitate Distance Learning while affected portions of the campus are closed for deep cleaning. BHS and Bruin Academy students should use their Chromebooks to access Canvas and other online resources as directed by individual teachers.

All school-related close contacts are being identified and will be notified of quarantines during which they will engage in Distance Learning, including guidance on the quarantine process and its duration.

Classes should resume normally for BHS and Bruin Academy students on Monday, August 24th, except for close contacts who will be quarantined.

The closure of BHS on Thursday will NOT affect any other schools in the district. In-person classes at the elementary and middle schools will continue normally on Thursday, with everyone engaged in Distance Learning on Friday, as previously scheduled. Any school vehicles involved with a positive case are taken out of service until they are deep cleaned.

This sort of closure has been anticipated in our district's detailed reopening procedures, which prioritize the safety of our students, staff, and community members. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our Bruin families, especially in these challenging times. Thank you for your support of Bartlesville Public Schools.

COVID-19 Precautions

COVID-19 is transmitted through person-to-person contact and through the exchange of respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you or any member of your family exhibit these symptoms, please contact your medical provider for advice immediately. Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure. Students with signs or symptoms, including students who are awaiting COVID-19 test results due to previous symptoms, should not come to school but should instead engage in Distance Learning.

The CDC recommends the following best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Stay at home when you are sick.

Practice physical distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.

Wear a cloth mask in public when you cannot social distance.

It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. We encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected."

Again, classes should resume normally for students on Monday, August 24, except for close contacts who will be quarantined.

This sort of closure has been anticipated in the district's detailed reopening procedures, which prioritize the safety of students, staff, and community members. The district is transparent about its process and provides a continually updated tally of quarantines and isolations on the COVID-19 Resources page at bpslearn.com. Bartlesville Public Schools is grateful for the patience and cooperation of its patrons and staff in this challenging time.