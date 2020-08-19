Posted: Aug 19, 2020 10:59 AMUpdated: Aug 19, 2020 11:34 AM

The Oklahoma State Department of Health listed 597 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths in the state in its situation update on Wednesday.

One death occurred in Rogers County. 566 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus, an increase of 60 since the last report given by the OSDH.

Washington County is listing 88 active cases, which is down one since Tuesday. Osage County is listing 164 cases, which is a decrease of five cases since Tuesday. An outbreak of at least 100 cases was reported at the Dick Conner Correctional Facility in Hominy last weekend. Nowata County is up two more active cases, giving them a total of nine active cases currently.

