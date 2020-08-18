Posted: Aug 18, 2020 3:47 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2020 3:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Better Barrel Races Recovery Series begins its six week buckle competition this Thursday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Exhibitions start at 6 and the race will take place at 8.

There is a $10 entry fee for those competing in the pee-wee division, $25 fee for those competing in the youth competition and $35 in the open division.

The event will take place outdoors unless it is too wet to do so in which case it will take place in the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena.

Prizes will be available for those placing through fourth place. This event will take place for the next six Thursdays.

For more information, text 918-693-8874. Riders must have their current Coggins papers and health certificate on hand in order to participate.