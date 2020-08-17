Posted: Aug 17, 2020 7:04 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 7:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night and public hearings concerning two properties in Dewey were held.

The first public hearing focused on the re-zoning of 108 E. Durham Avenue from a Commercial Highway to an M-2 Industrial zone. The owner of Cummins Heat & Air was in attendance to discuss what he wanted to do with the property. He said that he would like to store boats, RVs and even trailers if the need arises.

Once the public hearing closed, the Dewey City Council approved to re-zone 108 E. Durham Ave. to an M-2 Industrial so boats, RVs and some trailers could be stored at the property.

Also in the meeting, the Dewey City Council approved a variance request at Jesse’s Auto Body, located at 421 S. Osage Avenue. The approval of the variance request allowed for the boundary fence along the front set-back of the property to remain in place.

Later in the meeting, the Dewey City Council approved for the destruction of some old records. The records that will be shredded include Claims from July 2014 to June 2015. Payroll records from July 2014 and June 2015 will also be destroyed.

The Dewey City Council will meet again after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 8th at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.