Posted: Aug 17, 2020 9:59 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to watch and listen to the the Washigton County Sheriff's Virtual Forum tonight, Monday, August 17, at 6 p.m.

Incumbent Sheriff Scott Owen challenger Jeff Fesler will answer questions from moderator Tom Davis live on KWONTV.com , KWON AM 1400/93.3 and streaming on the free, downloadable app and www.bartlesvilleradio.com

Tonight's multi-platform presentation is sponsored by Phillips 66 and the Washington County Republican Party.

The runoff election in Washington County for the sheriff's race is set for August 25.