Posted: Aug 17, 2020 8:58 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2020 8:58 AM

Tom Davis

Jeff Fesler has lived in Washington County since he was a toddler. He is now running for sheriff.

Fesler has 15 years of law enforcement experience under his belt along with 8 years with the Bartlesville Fire Department.

Appearing on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program, Felser talked about his experience, character and the importance of building trust with county residents by the use of better community policing efforts.

Fesler also talked about the importance of taking care of the Washington County Detention Center and properly training the jailers to show respect and to use proven de-escalation measures to lower the likeliness of physical interactions with inmates.