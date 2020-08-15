Posted: Aug 15, 2020 6:35 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2020 6:35 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss a re-zoning request of 108 E. Durham Avenue in their next meeting.

Once the public hearing closes, the Dewey City Council will discuss and possibly approve the re-zoning of 108 E. Durham from a commercial highway zone to an industrial zone. Another public hearing will follow that will focus on a variance request for 421 S. Osage Ave.

The variance request is for the allowance of a boundary and security fence along the front set-back of the property. Once the hearing closes, the Dewey City Council will discuss and possibly approve the variance request.

Lastly, the destruction of old records may be approved.

The Dewey City Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 17th at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue. The Dewey Public Works Authority will meet after the Dewey City Council meeting.