Posted: Aug 14, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

Registered voters in Washington County who become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020, won’t have to miss the August 25th, Runoff Primary Election, the Special City of Bartlesville Election and the Special Copan I-4 School Election.

County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, said state law permits registered voters who will be unable to go to the polls because they become incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18th, to vote on an emergency basis. “Physical incapacitation” includes a variety of conditions---injury, illness, childbirth---that prevent a person from voting in person at the polls on Election Day.

If you think that you or someone you know fits into this category, contact the County Election Board office at 918.337.2850 as soon as possible for more information.