Posted: Aug 14, 2020 10:08 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Voters in Washington County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the August 23rd, Runoff Primary Election, the Special City of Bartlesville and the Special Copan School Election should apply now.

Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18th, Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

Absentee ballot applications forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S. Johnstone Ave., Room 101. Voters can also apply online for absentee ballots at the Oklahoma State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov.

"At least two mail transactions must be made,” House said. “The County Election Board must mail the ballots to the voter and the voter must return the voted ballots by mail.”

As an alternative to voting by mail absentee, voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office on Thursday, August 20th, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm or Friday, August 21st, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. A two-member, bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assist in-person absentee voters. There will be no in-person voting in Washington County on Saturday, Aug. 22nd.

For more information on voting absentee, contact the election board at 918.337.2850.