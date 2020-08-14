Posted: Aug 14, 2020 9:26 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2020 9:26 AM

Tom Davis

Washington Co. Sheriff Scott Owen appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Friday to talk about the office he holds and wants to keep.

Owen talked about his lengthy experience with the Bartlesville Police Department before joining the Sheriff's Department and then being chosen to succeed the retiring Sheriff a couple of years ago.

He also talked about restoring the DARE Program at Caney Valley Schools with Deputy Ballard filling the role ad the DARE officer who will help educate youngsters on making good decisions and the the program was restored at no additional cost to taxpayers.

WATCH SHERIFF OWEN ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Owen is all about community involvement at all levels whether it is just talking to citizens every day or participating in the Thanksgiving and Christmas events the sheriff's office coordinates to benefit the underprivileged in our county.

Owen says the Annual Cops and Rodders event is coming up this fall, which is a fundraiser for the aforementioned community events through the Sheriff's Foundation. The sheriff said that we will know soon about variations of other fundraising events that had to be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.