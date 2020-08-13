Posted: Aug 13, 2020 1:59 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2020 1:59 AM

Staff Reports

The redevelopment of the former Kmart facility is progressing as planned, according to Bartlesville Development Authority President David Wood.

City of Bartlesville records state that in October 2019 the Bartlesville City Council approved the expenditure of $203,830 for development of the former Kmart building, located on U.S. Highway 75 in Bartlesville. The 90,000-square-foot building had been vacant since Kmart closed its doors in October 2017.

The incentive funding allowed developer Jeremy Foraker of Foraker Company of Oklahoma City to recruit business for the vacant building including Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Burkes Outlet and Tuesday Morning, as well as an expansion/relocation of Dollar Tree, previously located on Highway 75.

Bartlesville Development Authority President David Wood tells "City Beat" the status of Tuesday Morning is unknown due to the company filing bankruptcy since the developer entered into their lease agreement, and that the outcome of the Bartlesville location will likely be up to the bankruptcy trustee.

Wood says there has been a "pause" placed on the Jimmy’s Egg/Bricktown Brewery construction post-Covid-19 with further information to be announced at a later date, though Wood noted the restaurant operator has purchased the outparcel so substantial investment has already been made.

According to the City of Bartlesville Community Development Department, Ollie's has been issued a Certificate of Occupancy, known as a "CO" in planning and permit circles, so it should open as planned.