Posted: Aug 12, 2020 1:08 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2020 1:10 PM

Garrett Giles

It is being reported that filmmakers for “Killers of the Flower Moon” will begin production in February, this according to the Osage News.

Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear recently had this to say regarding the movie, which is set to be filmed across Osage County:

“My latest information is that they would start filming, subject to coronavirus, February 2021. And they will be here for about 16 weeks.”

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash has been in constant contact with the movie producers and she knew they were always invested in completing the project, despite recent setbacks with the virus.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to be directed by Martin Scorsese and star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.