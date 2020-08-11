News
Pawhuska Schools
Pawhuska Schools Eyes Bleacher Repairs
Pawhuska’s football field got new turf no more than a few years ago, but it is the bleachers on the home side that now needs attention. Superintendent David Cash told his board Monday night just how dire the situation is.
With the historical significance of the home side bleachers, Cash says the important thing is to save the exterior part of the bleachers while making the interior part more structurally sound. The best way to go about doing this is something the board will discuss at coming meetings.
