Posted: Aug 10, 2020 3:59 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2020 4:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Approximately 700 citizens are without power in the Bartlesville area after straight line winds moved through the area at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour on Monday afternoon.

A listener reported that 84 outages were being felt at Oak Park in Bartlesville. Power could remain out in the Bartlesville area until 7:30 p.m. as the Public Service Company of Oklahoma works to fix the outages.