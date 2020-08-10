Posted: Aug 10, 2020 2:06 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2020 2:06 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning and approved several items. The sheriff’s office hired Hannah Miller as a jailer and dispatcher. The sheriff’s office also received an anonymous donation of a wheelchair to be used in the Nowata County Jail.

Also, Jerome Gnatek of the Nowata County 911 Trust Authority spoke about the emergency dispatch services agreement with Coffeyville, Kansas. Gnatek informed the board that the Oklahoma Attorney General gave approval on the agreement. The board previously received approval from the Kansas Attorney general as well.

The plan was brought to the commissioners for approval in November 2019. All emergency agency head have voiced their support for the deal.