Posted: Aug 08, 2020 8:53 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2020 8:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the administration building on Monday evening and the back-to-school plan will be discussed.

Dr. Cameron Rumsey will be at Monday’s meeting giving a COVID-19 update and talking about the re-opening of schools. The school board will later vote to approve its three option open up safely plan.

The board will vote to make necessary changes to the student handbook, vote to approve online instruction and make Superintendent David Cash an Authorized Representative for Child Nutrition Programs.

The meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.