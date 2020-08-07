Posted: Aug 07, 2020 12:22 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2020 12:22 PM

Bartlesville Public Schools and the City of Bartlesville have reached an agreement to provide an additional school resource officer for service at school sites. The agreement was approved at Monday’s city council meeting. Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles says this will help students and staff remain safe.

The district previously had two school resource officers who would rotate between different district sites. The city will pay for one officer while BPS will pay the other two SRO’s salaries during such time that they are working at the schools. This amounts to just over $94,000 as stated in the agreement.

A new police therapy dog will also accompany the SRO stationed at Central Middle School.