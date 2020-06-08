Posted: Aug 06, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2020 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease recently met with the engineers from Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc. about the extension of a sanitary sewer line at West 1400 Road in the City of Dewey that was approved over a month ago by the Dewey Public Works Authority.

Trease said the engineers should have plans in the next two weeks about the sewer extension. He said the City of Dewey will have to get the materials for the construction.

Manholes will have to be made to depth. When talking with the engineers, Trease said the line will require easements from two different properties along W1400 Road because of where the line will lie. Trease said there is a 12-inch water main that runs through the area already so they have to stay a certain distance from them, but he does not believe that will be an issue.

The hope is that they can get designs in and permit obtained so they can break ground for the project. Trease said they could have the project completed by September, but it all depends on how long the permit process takes.

The sanitary sewer line runs 1,200-feet, but they may look at extending it farther. Trease said extending the line farther would run it along the 40 acres off of W1400 that the City of Dewey owns.

Right now, the City of Dewey is looking at $5,000 in materials. Trease said it costs $5,800 alone to do the easements, the plans, permitting, and much more. He said it would not cost much more to go several hundred feet farther down the road.

The Industrial Park in the area is currently on a lagoon system. Trease said tying that Industrial Park to the sewer system would be nice. The ball fields in the area are on a failing septic system. The fields do have fresh water thanks to a water main, but if the location had a working sewer system, more baseball tournaments could take place in Dewey.

Pictured below is the area where the sanitary sewer line project is anticipated to take place along W1400 Road.