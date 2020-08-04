Posted: Aug 04, 2020 3:14 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 3:16 PM

Garrett Giles

A civil lawsuit has been filed against the Washington County Commissioners and Sheriff Scott Owen.

In the suit, Paul Greene alleged that he was wrongfully discharged from his employment with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 4th, 2019. He said this was done in retaliation for filing complaints and reporting illegal conduct of others employed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, all of which are violations of Oklahoma law.

Court documents state that while Greene was employed with the Sheriff’s Office, he reported several incidents of illegal and improper behavior of other employees of the defendant as well as conduct of other employees of the defendant which involved violations of state and federal law. Greene alleged that the defendant retaliated against him by constructively terminating his employment.

Greene could be entitled to back pay for all lost wages, benefits, front pay in lieu of restatement, compensatory and consequential damages, punitive damages, pre-judgment and post judgment interest, and any other damages deemed suitable by the courts.

Both the Washington County Commissioners and Sheriff Owen declined to comment because of the pending litigation. Sheriff Owen added that he could not comment because it is a confidential personnel issue.