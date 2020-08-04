Posted: Aug 04, 2020 10:52 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 10:55 AM

Garrett Giles

These unprecedented times call for unprecedented leadership. Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley, his leadership team, teachers, and staff have collaborated to make this school year safe and productive for all Bartlesville students and families.

Join the Bartlesville community on August 5th, at 12:01PM on the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation’s Facebook page for the State of the Schools Goes Virtual.

Superintendent McCauley will address the public, giving an update on the state of Bartlesville Public Schools. He will summarize the District’s pandemic response planning process, review highlights from last year, and provide an overview of the District’s priorities as we head into this school year.

This annual fundraiser, benefiting the BPS Foundation, is typically hosted as a luncheon held at the Bartlesville High School Commons. Given the circumstances, the Foundation transitioned the event online and opened it to the public at no cost.

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is a privately funded non-profit providing financial resources to inspire learning, enrich teaching, and create opportunities for educators and students of Bartlesville public schools. Learn more at bpsfoundation.org.