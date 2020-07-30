Posted: Jul 30, 2020 9:51 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2020 10:17 AM

The Bartlesville Ladies Connection invites to to "listen" to those who may look different than you.

Appearing Thursday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter talked passionately about the "The Story Behind My Skin" panel discussion. The panel features Robin Reese, Millie Serrano, Carol Long, Melissa Turner, Cheryl Baboa and Annette Ketchum.

The featured inspirational speaker is Robin Reese who will talk about "How to be Secure in an Unsecure World."

This special event is being held Thursday, August 13, at 11:45 am at Versus Sports Park, 301 S. Morton in Bartlesville. The venue is an air-conditioned soccer facility to provide for social distancing. If you cannot attend-in person, you can participate via ZOOM. Either way, you are asked to RSVP at kpotter@juno.com so we can get you the ZOOM link and get the correct number for box lunches that will be provided by McAlister's.

The event is a very casual and is open to the public. The cost is $10 in person, but the online presentation is free. For more information, logon to https://okkansasstonecroft.webs.com/

