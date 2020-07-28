Posted: Jul 28, 2020 11:08 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2020 11:08 AM

Trey Stumpff

The next concert in the Unity Square summer concert series is coming up. The event will take place next Friday from 6 to 9 in the evening.

The theme for the concert is All American August and will feature the BHS Pom & Cheer and drumline to help pep up the Bruin school spirit with a live performance. Then enjoy live music from The Rivercross Ramblers and The Jesse Joice Band.

The Bartlesville Fire Department will also be on hand to spray water for the kids.

For more information on this event you may visit unitysquarebville.com.

(photo courtesy of Unity Square)