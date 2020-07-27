Posted: Jul 27, 2020 11:21 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2020 11:21 AM

Max Gross

Statewide COVID-19 numbers show an increase of 1,401 new cases in Oklahoma on Monday according to the state department of health. No new deaths are being reported in the state. The latest update to hospitalizations show 624 statewide.

Locally, Washington County is reporting 40 actives cases currently, an increase since last week. Osage County is listed to have 49 active cases, also an increase. Nowata County remains constant with three active cases.

MORE INFO HERE.