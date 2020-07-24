Posted: Jul 25, 2020 6:44 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2020 6:51 AM

Confirmed cases for COVID-19 in Oklahoma dropped for the first time in July last week, as other numbers were mixed in the weekly Oklahoma State Department of Health epidemiology report released on Friday.

Case increases were down by 8.4-percent statewide in the week spanning July 17-23. The first decease since the week ending on July 2.

However, the 39 deaths statewide last week was a nearly 40-percent increase.

The average age of all COVID-19 fatalities in the state is still 75, with 95-percent of the deaths in Oklahoma coming from the oldest 32-percent of the cases.

In Washington County, one coronavirus death has been reported in the previous six weeks. The county total stands at 39.

The percentage of tests coming back positive last week stood at 10.4, which is a small increase versus previous weeks. Overall, 6.2-percent of COVID-19 tests reported have come back positive in Oklahoma since mid-March.

Oklahoma continues to rank toward the bottom of the 50 states in death rate and case incidence adjusted for population.

In the Sooner State, there have been 667.7 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, which ranks 38th in the country.

There have been 11.7 deaths per 100,000 people, which ranks 40th nationwide.

