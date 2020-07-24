Posted: Jul 24, 2020 11:56 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 11:59 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools will be one of five districts in Oklahoma piloting the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program this fall. JAG helps young people succeed both in school and on-the-job, leading to a productive and rewarding career. JAG is led by a public/private partnership at the national level, composed of leading Governors, C-Suite Executives among the Fortune 500, and national community leaders. The JAG Model consists of a comprehensive set of services designed to keep young people in school through graduation and improve their success rates in education and careers.

Students enrolled in the JAG program attend class daily with the JAG Career Specialist who is trained in the core curriculum designed to teach students career development, job attainment, job survival, leadership development, and workplace skills. JAG’s career specialist maintains contact with graduates for 12 months after graduation to provide mentorship in the graduates’ first year of full-time employment.

Courtney Ward, the JAG Career Specialist for Bartlesville High School, said, "Many of our students think there are two choices after high school...either college or the foodservice industry. This program will show them there are many other opportunities."

Five districts in Oklahoma are piloting the program: Bartlesville, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma City Chapel Hill High School, Mid Del Midwest City High School, and Waukomis High School. JAG has served over 1.4 million young people since 1980.