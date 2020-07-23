Posted: Jul 23, 2020 2:08 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2020 2:25 PM

Trey Stumpff

The Bartlesville Police Department has been receiving multiple complaints about a scam that is occurring in our area.

Multiple residents have reported that they have been receiving a phone call from someone claiming they are with the IRS and that there is an issue with their taxes and credit. Some residences have also reported that the caller has threatened to issue warrant for the victim’s arrest.

If you are experiencing these calls you are asked to call Sergeant Daniel Elkins at 918-440-7503.