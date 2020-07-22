Posted: Jul 22, 2020 3:17 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

In the last six weeks, The City of Pawhuska has experienced six catastrophic water-line breaks that crews have had to make repairs on. This is an above average number and Mark Chamberlain with the Sewer Department explains why we are seeing the high numbers.

At times, crews have worked nearly 30 hours straight to fix these breaks. As a result of the breaks, there have been some equipment failures, but everything is back to running smoothly now. Chamberlain went on to say some homeowners are experiencing some of the same problems with their private lines that connect to the city utilities. Chamberlain says if a homeowner is to replace a sewer line, they must contact a private plumber first.

Chamberlain added that this takes liability cost away from the homeowner. He currently has a few projects in the works with the Osage Nation.