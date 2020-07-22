Posted: Jul 22, 2020 2:05 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 4:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc.'s proposal for engineering services for a sanitary sewer line extension on West 1400 Road in the City of Dewey was approved over two weeks ago by the Dewey Public Works Authority.

Following the Dewey Public Works Authority meeting this week, City Manager Kevin Trease said he is planning to meet with engineers regarding the project on Thursday.

The hope is that they can get designs in and permit obtained so they can break ground for the project. Trease said they could have the project completed by September, but it all depend on how long the permit process takes.

The sanitary sewer line runs 1,200-feet, but they may look at extending it farther. Trease said extending the line farther would run it along the 40 acres off of W. 1400 that the City of Dewey owns.

Right now, the City of Dewey is looking at $5,000 in materials. Trease said it costs $5,800 alone to do the easements, the plans, permitting, and much more. He said it would not cost much more to go several hundred feet farther down the road.

The Industrial Park in the area is currently on a lagoon system. Trease said tying that Industrial Park to the sewer system would be nice. The ball fields in the area are on a failing septic system. The fields do have fresh water thanks to a water main, but if the location had a working sewer system, more baseball tournaments could take place in Dewey.

Pictured below is the area where the sanitary sewer line project is anticipated to take place along W. 1400 Road.