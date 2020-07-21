Posted: Jul 21, 2020 1:19 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2020 1:20 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council discussed a resolution to amend the City of Dewey’s 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Budget on Monday night.

City Manager Kevin Trease said the council discussed the amendment, which called for a $7,200 increase in revenues through sales tax, and a $7,200 increase in expenditures. He said the expenditure was needed for nuisance abatement in Dewey; they are looking to remove some structures in the city.

The resolution to amend the City of Dewey’s Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Budget would be approved by the Dewey City Council.