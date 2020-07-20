Posted: Jul 20, 2020 8:13 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2020 9:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education approved the Bulldogger Back to School Plan for the 2020-2021 school year on Monday night.

We will have more information on the Bulldogger Back to School Plan on Tuesday as those plans are provided by the Dewey school board.

When discussing the plans, Superintendent Vince Vincent said those plans may change as the school year goes on. In the world and the times that we live in, Vincent said the board understands that they developed a "best practices" plan for Dewey Schools.

As Dewey Schools gets into the day-to-day operations, there may be things the district needs to change and / or adjust. New implementations may need to be developed as well.

Later in the meeting, the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education approved a resolution to grant temporary emergency powers to Superintendent Vince Vincent. That authority is specific to the ability to make necessary adjustments to the district’s school calendar and procedures associated with the Bulldogger Back to School plan to address COVID-19 issues.

Lastly, several Dewey Public Schools policies were revised by the board on Monday night. The revisions revolved around procurement, procurement protest procedures, and procurement (regulation).