Posted: Jul 17, 2020 7:53 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 7:54 PM

Garrett Giles

In a time where many have held virtual or drive-by graduations during the coronavirus pandemic, the Oklahoma Union Class of 2020 took part in a traditional commencement ceremony on Friday night.

The graduating class was presented to members of the school board, faculty, families and guests.

36 seniors graduated from Oklahoma Union in 2020. Invocation was carried out by Christopher Hammerschmidt. Braden Weber gave the salutatorian address while Indy Egan and Madelyn McKinney gave their valedictorian addresses on Friday night.

Below is a list of the graduates in the OKU Class of 2020:

Katherine Lynn Bauman

Morgen Mishell Bellar

Patrick DeWayne Brady

Emilea Lynn Brewer

Autumn Rose Crow

Baylee Rai Dobbs

Indy Mariah Egan

Kohlsyn Bryar Gibson

Jace Gilmore

Spencer Michael Green

Levi Keith Greenfield

Christopher Koal Hammerschmidt

Jordan Rae Hannah

Madison Paige Harris

Jack Casey Hill

Makaylee Christian Kimball

Gage Kelley Kuder

Llizzabet Sue Irene Linder

Augustas Dakota Lowrey

Cassie Noe Mark

Austin Garrett Marrs

Elsa Angela Matthews

Ty Logan McGovern

Madelyn Faith McKinney

Annika Moore

Hunter Ross Moore

Korben Anthony Owens

Delaney Renee Pippin

Preston Michael Rogers

Logan Thomas Rush

Alexi Jo Smith

Quentin Allen Smith

Christina Lynn Strickland

Holly Elizabeth Tevebaugh

Braden Adrian Don Weber

Serenity Wright

The Oklahoma Union Class of 2020's motto was, "Now you're seeing 20/20." Their class song was "Sixteen" by Thomas Rhett. A white rose was the Class of 2020's flower, and those flowers were handed out to loved ones in the stands in the OKU High School gymnasium towards the end of the commencement ceremony on Friday night. The Class of 2020's class colors were black and gold.

Class officers include Braden Weber (president), Madelyn McKinney (vice president), Madison Harris (secretary), and Katie Bauman (treasurer). Class sponsors include, Karen Auer, Justin Bates, Sadie McKinney, and Steven Trammell.

The OKU graduation was broadcast live on Real Country KRIG 104.9 courtesy of Muller Construction, Barron Law Firm, Midwest Fence, Welch State Bank, Anderson Processing, Hathcoat Heating & Air, and Regent Bank.