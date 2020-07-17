News
36 Graduate from Oklahoma Union on Friday
In a time where many have held virtual or drive-by graduations during the coronavirus pandemic, the Oklahoma Union Class of 2020 took part in a traditional commencement ceremony on Friday night.
The graduating class was presented to members of the school board, faculty, families and guests.
36 seniors graduated from Oklahoma Union in 2020. Invocation was carried out by Christopher Hammerschmidt. Braden Weber gave the salutatorian address while Indy Egan and Madelyn McKinney gave their valedictorian addresses on Friday night.
Below is a list of the graduates in the OKU Class of 2020:
- Katherine Lynn Bauman
- Morgen Mishell Bellar
- Patrick DeWayne Brady
- Emilea Lynn Brewer
- Autumn Rose Crow
- Baylee Rai Dobbs
- Indy Mariah Egan
- Kohlsyn Bryar Gibson
- Jace Gilmore
- Spencer Michael Green
- Levi Keith Greenfield
- Christopher Koal Hammerschmidt
- Jordan Rae Hannah
- Madison Paige Harris
- Jack Casey Hill
- Makaylee Christian Kimball
- Gage Kelley Kuder
- Llizzabet Sue Irene Linder
- Augustas Dakota Lowrey
- Cassie Noe Mark
- Austin Garrett Marrs
- Elsa Angela Matthews
- Ty Logan McGovern
- Madelyn Faith McKinney
- Annika Moore
- Hunter Ross Moore
- Korben Anthony Owens
- Delaney Renee Pippin
- Preston Michael Rogers
- Logan Thomas Rush
- Alexi Jo Smith
- Quentin Allen Smith
- Christina Lynn Strickland
- Holly Elizabeth Tevebaugh
- Braden Adrian Don Weber
- Serenity Wright
The Oklahoma Union Class of 2020's motto was, "Now you're seeing 20/20." Their class song was "Sixteen" by Thomas Rhett. A white rose was the Class of 2020's flower, and those flowers were handed out to loved ones in the stands in the OKU High School gymnasium towards the end of the commencement ceremony on Friday night. The Class of 2020's class colors were black and gold.
Class officers include Braden Weber (president), Madelyn McKinney (vice president), Madison Harris (secretary), and Katie Bauman (treasurer). Class sponsors include, Karen Auer, Justin Bates, Sadie McKinney, and Steven Trammell.
The OKU graduation was broadcast live on Real Country KRIG 104.9 courtesy of Muller Construction, Barron Law Firm, Midwest Fence, Welch State Bank, Anderson Processing, Hathcoat Heating & Air, and Regent Bank.
