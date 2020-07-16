Posted: Jul 16, 2020 10:24 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2020 10:24 AM

Ty Loftis

Summer band camp and color guard tryouts at Pawhuska Public Schools is here for anyone in eighth through twelfth grades who are interested in joining.

Color guard tryouts will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the high school band room. Because most activities will take place outdoors, it is important to dress appropriately for the weather, bring water and bring a facemask if you have one.

The camp will take place each weekday beginning Monday, July 27th and running through Friday, August 14th. Marching drills will take place in the morning and evening with music to be played in the afternoon. You are asked to bring your own food and water if you are unable to leave campus. It is important to bring sunscreen and dress appropriately, as most of the day will be spent outside.

If you have any questions regarding these events, contact Megan Dobbs at 918-440-2466 or email megandobbs@pawhuskadistrict.org.