Posted: Jul 15, 2020 1:21 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2020 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Heading into the 74th annual Cavalcade, board members made the decision to have owners of any horse entering the fairgrounds show a health certificate of veterinarian inspection within the past week because of a disease affecting numerous animals. Chairman of the board, Jeff Bute said despite the last minute decision, this process has been very smooth.

Bute said one individual showed up without proper paperwork, but a veterinarian was able to show up and inspect the horse to issue the certificate.