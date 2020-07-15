Posted: Jul 15, 2020 12:50 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2020 12:51 PM

Garrett Giles / Kyle Hey

A Parsons man died in a two vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Highway 75 just east of Havana.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Kenworth truck driven by 49-year-old Christopher Kretzer of Savannah, Missouri was on County Road 2600 and was attempting to back down the road when a van driven by 62-year-old Paul Workman of Parsons struck the middle of the trailer as he was headed southbound on U.S. 75.

Workman died in the accident while his passenger, 47-year-old Lindon Allen also of Parsons, was transported to St. John's Medical Center in Tulsa with suspected serious injuries. Kretzer was not injured in the accident.