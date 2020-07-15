Posted: Jul 15, 2020 10:42 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2020 10:48 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern recently joined us in the studio to discuss his re-election, and he said it is frustrating to see how much of the national media is demonizing President Donald Trump, who is trying to protect us from the bad actors across the world.

While some have exercised their right to peacefully protest in America following the tragic death of an African American man - George Floyd - by the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the end of May, others have taken to the streets to riot. Rep. Hern said people are guaranteed the right to peacefully demonstrate their grievances to the government. He asked how burning businesses, police cars, and churches could be consider peaceful protest.

When President Trump points out the difference between peaceful protests and riots, the national media then suggests that President Trump is against free speech. Rep. Hern said that is just not true.

The national media also looks to demonize President Trump's actions to combat the coronavirus. Congressman Hern added that the national media had stirred doubt, saying President Trump could not get the country back up and running after a few months of shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He said the national media has been a bunch of "doubting Thomas'" in terms of the nation’s recovery, stating that America could not recover.

But the nation has recovered. While the national media has said the United States would be down 8 million to 9 million jobs, Rep. Hern said the country has actually seen a 2 million to 2.5 million increase in jobs.