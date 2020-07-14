Posted: Jul 14, 2020 2:16 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2020 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

A survey was released at Monday evening's school board meeting in Pawhuska showing what parents prefer in regards to sending students back to school. Highlights of the survey show that 72 percent of respondents prefer in-person learning with the traditional school calendar. Only 23 percent of those responding said they would not consider in-person learning as the school year begins and nearly two out of every three people would like to see a virtual day built into the calendar week so that school facilities could get cleaned. Three out of every four people who responded to the survey weren't concerned with the ability to provide internet for their children.

Superintendent David Cash explains some of the policies they will be implementing this coming year.

Pawhuska will be offering three different models of learning this year, rather it be a traditional in-person model, a blended model where students take some classes on campus and others at home and a third option includes distance learning where students study from home all week. Cash says it has been difficult trying to find what the best learning environment is for the students.

Cash says if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, school will be shutdown for two days. If a second test is reported, the school will be shutdown for 14 days. The school will be doing all they can to prevent that from happening, though.

Cash says heading into the school year, the school district has more than enough google chromebooks for students and plenty of hot spots as well.