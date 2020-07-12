Posted: Jul 12, 2020 12:31 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2020 12:47 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Fire Department cleared downed trees at Ross and North Ross at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade, high winds caused the trees to fall. He said Dewey Fire found trees across the road at the North Ross trailer court upon arrival.

In addition, 1550 west of the Bulldogger Apartments entrance was completely impassible. DFD went in route with two crews totaling eight men. Rescue 1, Brush 1 and 2, and Pumper 3 were used.

The DFD has the roads cleared and back in service just after midnight.