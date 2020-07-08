Posted: Jul 08, 2020 2:14 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2020 2:14 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman is facing charges of public intoxication and breaking and entering for an incident that occurred at the Rolling Hills apartments in Bartlesville on Monday night. Amanda West appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. The district’s attorney office claimed West was too intoxicated to be arraigned on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to the complex late Monday night after a report that West was trying to take one of her children. Officers talked to witnesses who said West was going around and asking if anyone at the complex had a gun. West had a fishing knife in her possession.

Officers stated that she appeared intoxicated and “zoned out”. West claimed that someone stole her acid out of her car previously. Officers struggled to get West to comply. She has a previous arrest in March 2020 for assault and battery on a police officer. Bond for West was set at $10,000.