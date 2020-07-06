Posted: Jul 06, 2020 8:37 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2020 8:58 PM

During the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night, an election was held for board president, vice president, and clerk.

Amy LaSpisa was unanimously elected to be the DPS board president. Ryan Higbee was elected as the board's vice president. Lastly, David Chancellor was elected as the board's clerk.

The Dewey Public Schools extra duty stipend schedule was approved by the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education on Monday night, before approving school meal prices for the upcoming school year.

The board approved for breakfast to cost $1.40 for Dewey Elementary, Dewey Middle School and Dewey High Schools. Breakfast for adults will cost $1.85. Meanwhile, lunch will cost $2.30 for Dewey Elementary. Lunch for Dewey Middle and Dewey High schools will cost $2.60. Adults will pay $3.95 for lunch during the 2020-2021 school year in Dewey.

Later in the meeting, the DPS Board of Education approved the Parent and Student Handbook for the 2020-2021 school year. The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education also approved the renewal of a sublease agreement dated August 1st, 2013 between the district and the Dewey Educational Authority for the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2021 as required under the provisions of the agreement.

The renewal of the lease purchase agreement with De Lage Landen Public Finance for copiers and printers for the upcoming school year would be approved by the board as well. Lastly, the board approved the DPS Professional Development Committee and Plan for the 2020-2021 school year.