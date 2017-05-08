Posted: Jul 03, 2020 11:15 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2020 11:15 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Macy Strom with the Free Fair Board will be at Monday’s meeting talking with the commissioners about the best way to proceed with the county free fair. This discussion includes the possibility of including a carnival to this year’s fair and the cost associated with that.

The Executive Director with Youth Services, Amanda Howerton, will be at the meeting requesting funding for Youth Services of Osage County Inc.

There will be discussion regarding policies and procedures for calculating time for county employees when the offices are closed. The commissioners will also consider making revisions to the policies put in place regarding entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The commissioners will hold a public hearing to determine if property in Pawhuska is needed for county purposes. If it isn’t, the commissioners could declare that property as surplus.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock for those interested in attending.