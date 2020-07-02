News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 02, 2020 3:40 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 3:40 PM
On The Rock Delays Opening
A local non-profit known to many in Bartlesville, On the Rock Ministries, has decided to delay their opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan was to have The Rock open but due to the rise in cases over the last several days they have decided to wait. Co-Director of The Rock Andy Dossett said this was a hard decision to make but feels like it is safe for the kids,
The Rock has been closed since the pandemic began in March. However, the non-profit has been involved in various service projects throughout the community helping those in need. Dossett says they are hopeful to resume when school starts in the fall.
For more information you may call The Rock at 918-336-2636 or by visiting their website ontherockministries.com
« Back to News