Posted: Jul 02, 2020 3:40 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 3:40 PM

Trey Stumpff

A local non-profit known to many in Bartlesville, On the Rock Ministries, has decided to delay their opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan was to have The Rock open but due to the rise in cases over the last several days they have decided to wait. Co-Director of The Rock Andy Dossett said this was a hard decision to make but feels like it is safe for the kids,

The Rock has been closed since the pandemic began in March. However, the non-profit has been involved in various service projects throughout the community helping those in need. Dossett says they are hopeful to resume when school starts in the fall.