Posted: Jul 02, 2020 3:14 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 3:14 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's Fourth of July Freedom Celebration Parade will look a little bit different this year because of what has happened with COVID-19, but they are moving ahead with the festivities.

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. in front of American Heritage Bank and proceed west down Highway 60 before coming to a stop at City Hall. This is a non-motorized event and by decorating your pet, bike, stroller or wagon, you have a chance to win a prize. There are seven different categories including best pet, best family, most outrageous and most patriotic.

You have until that Saturday morning to register. Because of COVID-19, hot dogs and apple cobbler won't be provided. Free water will be available for all in attendance. For more information, you may contact the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce at 918-287-1208.

The Pioneer Woman Mercantile will not be putting on their usual street party throughout the day, but fireworks will be shot off that night.