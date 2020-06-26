Posted: Jun 26, 2020 8:19 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2020 8:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Class of 2020 was recognized Friday evening for their many achievements and accomplishments. The original graduation date had been set for the third Friday in May, but safety restrictions forced the school to push the date back. After the adversity they have faced, Superintendent David Cash says he is very proud of the 43 seniors that received their diplomas Friday evening.

Shelby Bute was the class valedictorian and Sarah McNeil was was the class salutatorian. The class song is “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts and the class motto is: The hardest battle you will face in life is to be no one but yourself in a world which is trying its hardest to make you like everyone else.

Congratulations to the Pawhuska Class of 2020.